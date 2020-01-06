Party leaders go head to head on range of issues in political debate | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Attracting students back home, addressing article 59, and issues with the banking sector were some of the issues leaders of the various political parties contesting the January 9 snap parliamentary election discussed during the PJD-2 Radio and SXM Daily News political debate on Sunday evening.

On the issue of Article 59, United Democrats (UD) leader Sarah Wescot-Williams alluded to the establishment of an Electoral Committee in Parliament and said this article is something that should be worked on.

In rebutting, United People’s (UP) party leader Rolando Brison said the electoral reform committee of parliament was indeed established, but stressed that zero meetings had been called by the committee and zero legislation has come out of that committee. He said the chairperson of that committee should have called meetings.

Wescot-Williams responded by noting that every Member of Parliament (MP) has the possibility of requesting meetings of any committee.

National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs said electoral reform had been one of the requirements when she received the assignment as formateur. This is being worked on and a draft is currently being revised to be presented to address this issue. “That is being prepared and will be finalised shortly. It is being worked on,” Jacobs said.

People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell said the governor had pressed three governments to establish electoral reform and all of this is “stuck in the corridor of parliament.” This, she added, is symbolic of MPs’ behaviour.

Jacobs was asked whether she believes the Dutch government is encroaching on St. Maarten as it relates to reconstruction efforts. She said the assistance being given is piecemeal with too many conditions.

In responding to a question on the banking sector, Brison said banks have become “the ministers of this country.” He said banks have been allowed to “be completely unchecked” and are now “the determining factor” on whether someone can do business in St. Maarten or not. He spoke about the consumer protection bureau and consumer banking protection law on which he is working, which he said will ensure that every resident has a right to a bank account which should be opened within 10 days.

Smith, in answering a question about the party’s plans for the reintegration of St. Maarten students who have completed their studies abroad, said contact should be made with students before they complete their studies regarding returning to St. Maarten.

The St. Maarten House in the Netherlands, he added, was busy contacting students and ensuring that contact was maintained. An agency is also needed that would “walk” students through the process. Smith said that when he had returned to St. Maarten after studying, his then employer had ensured that he was settled, assisted him in finding housing, ensured that he had transportation, etc., and he suggested that this is needed today for students who want to return home.

United St. Maarten Party (US Party) leader Frans Richardson said his party believes that a “poor job” had been done in past years by government to attract students back home.

He said there is no cohesiveness amongst the Ministries of Labour, Economic Affairs and Education, and stressed that it is imperative that St. Maarten follow its students who are sent abroad to study so that the country can be aware of the areas in which these students are studying so that positions in these areas can be made available to them instead of granting employment permits for immigrants to assume these same positions.

“The US (Party) will ensure that this cohesiveness works with all ministries so that students can get back to St. Maarten,” Richardson said.

Jacobs said St. Maarten has a hard time attracting students who receive study financing to study in the Netherlands. Once in the Netherlands these students are independent and obtain most of their financing from the Netherlands, and in some cases are reluctant to even report their grades to maintain the stipend they receive from St. Maarten. After they graduate, the income they can earn in the Netherlands surpasses what they can earn locally.

Brison said incentives need to be offered to students, who he suggested are burdened with taxes on their income. He spoke about his party’s proposed “head-start tax law” intended to give returning students more spending power.

Party for Progress (PFP) leader Melissa Gumbs said, having lived in the Netherlands herself and having established a foundation there, that the complaints from students have little to do with taxes and being overqualified. She said students also pay taxes in the Netherlands and very high taxes. She said what needs to be addressed are issues such as the cost of living in St. Maarten, housing and the infrastructure in the country “because these are the true incentives.”

Wescot-Williams spoke about one of her initiatives while she served as Education Commissioner a number of years ago was for students to receive a reduction in their study financing loan payment component of up to 50 per cent for them to work for the Government of St. Maarten and lowering the cost of “scholarships,” which she said is something returning students enjoy up to today. She agreed with Gumbs that the discussions on attracting students back home cannot be limited to income and taxes.

Arrindell said jobs have to be available for returning students, noting that “students are not stupid. They return and hear that they are overqualified and we don’t have a need for you.” She said more effective use has to be made of the St. Maarten House in the Netherlands, which she suggested needs to play a more active role and be more connected with the Education Department in St. Maarten.

“We need to start following students in a structural manner and not just ship them out. [We have to – Ed.] guide them towards the jobs that are needed in St. Maarten. Student are sick and tired of the lies. Many kids are back in Holland, they came here and were returned,” Arrindell said.

She also explained the current constitutional status of St. Maarten when asked whether it was a constituent state as suggested by political analyst Julio Romney.

When asked to weigh in on the justice system in the Caribbean part of Dutch Kingdom, Richardson said the justice system does not reflect “the people.” He said he had never seen a local prosecutor or judge, noting that St. Maarten has to explore how to get its own people into the justice system who understand the local culture and behaviour in this part of the kingdom. “Too many come to St. Maarten and don’t understand the culture of the island.”

Arrindell said the education system has failed students in terms of preparing them for the future and for positions such as those in the justice system. She too said there is a “great lack” of local judges, prosecutors and lawyers.

Wescot-Williams said too much emphasis is being placed on what others are responsible for, while St. Maarten is responsible for everything in theory except for the three kingdom responsibilities, “so any failures are our own.”

Brison said parliament has to come together and address a combination of matters simultaneously (education, the Kingdom issue and the absence of locals in the judicial system) to address this issue.

Some speakers agreed when responding to a question from the audience on the issue of the minimum wage.

Gumbs said she prefer to look increasing the spending power of people in general, establishing a poverty line as to what a living wage would be and implementing recommendation in a Social Economic Council SER report suggesting that the indexation of minimum wage should be done annually. PFP would also seek to increase the price-controlled basket of goods to add feminine hygiene products.

Wescot-Williams said the minimum wage cannot be seen separately from the cost of living and the cost of doing business.

Jacobs said certain things such as the cost of living need to be ascertained before wages are raised or lowered across the board. She said it has been determined in part that someone cannot live in St. Maarten on a wage lower than NAf. 4,000 per month. Establishing a poverty line, creating a control mechanism as to what comes into the country and establishing a connection between the Tax Office, businesses and the Chamber of Commerce will put some control in place to ensure that prices do not get out of control.

Richardson said US Party had been ahead of the game when it presented a motion related to a living wage.

Arrindell said Transparency International had already established a poverty line, which she said shows that 75 per cent of the population live in poverty. She stressed that the minimum wage needs to be increased.

Brison said local businesses will have to make adjustments if there is a new living wage and noted that profit tax can be lowered so that wages can be increased.

Alluding to the fact that government is broke, Smith said no one is addressing the financial aspect of how finances would be increased to cover a living wage. “Government is cash-strapped and we have to look for ways to increase revenues so that we can handle the wage.”

In responding to a question about PFP having a slate of just 8 candidates, not 23, and why only young persons, Gumbs said this was not by design. She said the party would have liked to have more candidates, but wanted to ensure its candidates are aligned with the party’s vision. She said also that it is not easy to find candidates to join the political arena, as many, in particular women, are unwilling. Young persons also tended to gravitate to join the party. Older candidates were approached, but their principles did not mesh with PFP’s.

Other issues addressed by party leaders during the debate included diversifying the economy and the issue of St. Maarten going independent, amongst several other issues.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93752-party-leaders-go-head-to-head-on-range-of-issues-in-political-debate