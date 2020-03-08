Passengers to pay higher fee on ferry to Juliana Airport | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has increased the levy from US $5 to $8 for ferry passengers going to the Anguilla-St. Maarten Ferry Terminal (ASMFT).

A release from the ATB notes that following many concerns and in an effort to enhance the customer experience from Anguilla to the St. Maarten Ferry Terminal, the board of directors of ATB leased a second dock and adjoining lands. This is to accommodate the pick-up and drop-off of passengers as well as parking for users and employees of the airport.

Due to passenger volume and space limitations within the port, the ATB purchased and erected a tent to accommodate passenger overflow and ease congestion in the main building. As a result of the above, ATB’s operating expenses have significantly increased and in particular, rental charges have more than doubled.

The acquisition of the second dock automatically brought with it additional land space, and the two are inextricably linked. For the ATB to fulfil its primary mandate and to have the funds to do such, the Board of Directors in January 2020, passed a resolution to increase the Passenger Levy from US $5 to $8 per passenger.

The ATB will also be retaining the services of baggage handlers at the ASMFT to eliminate the need for these individuals to ask for tips; however, they can receive tips especially when they provide porter services on arrival into St. Maarten from Anguilla.

The release states, “Please be reminded that the fee relates only to those persons who travel to the dock where they have traditionally paid the additional US $5, which is now being increased to US $8 to cover the additional costs that are being incurred by the Anguilla Tourist Board to enhance the operations of the Port.”

The US $8 will be collected as of today, Monday, March 9.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/passengers-to-pay-higher-fee-on-ferry-to-juliana-airport