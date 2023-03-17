Patara Davis Miss Essence and Mind Swimsuit Queen | THE DAILY HERALD

The Miss Essence and Mind Swimsuit Pageant Queen and runners-up on stage.

CAY HILL–Patara Davis was crowned the first Miss Essence and Mind Swimsuit Queen on Saturday, March 11.

Tasyanna Clifton placed first runner-up, Jessenia Jesecia Lazaro second runner-up and Richallien York, who was also sashed as Miss Social Media, placed third runner-up.

The Miss Essence and Mind Swimsuit Pageant was held at the Belair Community Centre, which was packed with pageantry lovers and supporters of six beautiful ladies who graced the stage in various swimsuit segments of the show.

Pageant organiser Paula Gordon and her team Essence and Mind Committee ensured that the audience experienced royal treatment on entering the event. Persons were treated to a welcome drink provided by LaMarca and their pictures were taken by Ronchi James.

The show started on time with a beautifully choreographed dance by Shanice Powell and former Carnival Queen Melissa Boasman, followed by the opening segment and introduction. This segment of the competition was not judged. Other segments included identical swimsuit, creative swimsuit, carnival swimsuit and, lastly, glits and glam.

Best Identical Swimsuit was awarded to Tasyanna Clifton who also captured Best Carnival Swimsuit. Best Creative Swimsuit was awarded to Patara Davis who also captured Best Question and Answer. Best Glitz and Glam went to Jessenia Jessica Lazaro.

According to organisers, the crowd was pleased with the results as it was echoed throughout the hall that the show was judge fairly. Gordon went the extra mile to bring in two renowned international judges hailing from Antigua and St. Kitts, both with an impressive resumé when it comes to pageantry, along with St. Maarten’s very own Amanda Bedminster.

Forming part of the judging committee were also local bailiff Solange Apon, activist Shujah Reiph, Shamika de Weever and former pageant runner-up Kenecia David. Heading the panel of judges was Duncan van Heynnigen of Deviage Entertainment.

Winners of the pageant will represent St. Maarten in various pageant shows in the region, including Essence and Mind International Pageant Show slated for October right here in St. Maarten.

It’s Time SXM sponsored the main prize of US $1,500 for the queen. It’s Time SXM was represented by its President Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, who was also on hand to present the cheque and the cash prize.

Other sponsors included Bradshaw Executive Travel and Motorworld, with representatives on hand to present the winning trophies to the Queen and runners-up. Fire Fit Gym donated a two-month free gym membership to each contestant.

Essence and Mind thanked all its sponsors and volunteers for assisting in making the pageant a huge success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/patara-davis-miss-essence-and-mind-swimsuit-queen