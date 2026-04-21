Paul Ellinger wins top prize in aviation photography contest | THE DAILY HERALD

Paul Ellinger’s winning photo.

SIMPSON BAY–Photographer Paul Ellinger has captured first place in Princess Juliana International Airport’s (SXM) ToppiX 2026 Aviation Photography Competition, which was held this year following a 10-year hiatus.

Ellinger’s winning image was selected for its exceptional composition, vivid use of colour and strong sense of place, showcasing the airport’s iconic surroundings. Judges also highlighted a distinctive feature in the photograph – the shadow of the aircraft – which closely reflects SXM Airport’s branding, where the “X” represents an aircraft and the line beneath symbolises its shadow.

This year’s competition was held under the theme “The First Landing of Southwest Airlines in SXM,” inviting photographers to document a milestone moment for the island’s aviation sector.

Jachiem Richardson (HD Fly) secured second place, while Sabih Sebastiaan Haasdijk placed third following evaluation by a panel of judges.

“As soon as I captured this moment, I knew it was something special,” Ellinger said. “To have my photo selected as the winner is truly an honour. SXM is such a unique place for aviation photography, and I’m proud to be part of capturing that story.”

As part of the grand prize, Ellinger’s photograph will be installed as a prominent backdrop inside the terminal building, giving passengers the opportunity to take photos with the image. The image will also be featured as the header on the airport’s official website.

The ToppiX Aviation Photography Competition, last held in 2016, returned in 2026 alongside the inaugural arrival of Southwest Airlines to St. Maarten on April 7. Participants were invited to photograph the airline’s first landing at SXM from safe and permitted locations, capturing the excitement of the milestone event.

The competition was open to individuals aged 16 and older, with a maximum of three submissions per participant. Selected images will be showcased at the airport, highlighting local talent and celebrating St. Maarten’s renowned aviation landscape. Participants were required to register via PJIAE’s social media channels, with an April 3 deadline, and submit their entries electronically.

Princess Juliana International Airport noted that the return of the ToppiX competition not only celebrates aviation photography but also reinforces its connection with the community and shared passion for aviation, while further strengthening SXM’s reputation as one of the world’s most iconic aviation locations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/paul-ellinger-wins-top-prize-in-aviation-photography-contest