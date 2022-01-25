‘Pay or stay’ for unpaid fines | THE DAILY HERALD

A traffic control in progress.

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists with outstanding fines are urged to settle their fines or risk enjoying a “stay” in the lockups. Police spokesperson E. Josepha said in a statement on Tuesday that police officers had conducted traffic controls at several locations around the country recently and indicated that these controls will continue in the interest of road safety.

“Road users, in particular motorists, are reminded by police to have their vehicle documents with them in the vehicle at all times when on the road,” Josepha said in the release. These documents include a valid driver’s licence, insurance, and inspection card.

“People with unpaid fines are advised by police to pay these or face the “pay or stay” approach. This approach sees fine-dodgers taken to the police station and held there until the outstanding fines are paid in full,” Josepha warned.

