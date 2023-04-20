Payments to justice workers to be formalised by Council of Ministers | THE DAILY HERALD

The Council of Ministers





PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers (COM) and the unions representing the Justice workers are set to meet today, Friday, to discuss and determine the particulars of the execution of a 25% advance payment relating to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement of 2019 and the overtime regulation for law enforcement personnel that will be applied.

The meeting is intended to formalise agreements and the manner in which payments will be executed. Minister of Justice Anna Richardson said on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers press briefing that making these payments requires collaboration between the Ministries of Justice and Finance.

“We know within our government structure everything has a process. However, we are doing everything that we can to be able to see to it that the agreements that have been made will be met in a timely manner,” she said.

Based upon the COM decision taken on Saturday, April 15, to approve the 25% payment to the Justice workers via the MOU agreement, the Ministry of Justice has prepared all the necessary advices, including the draft Ministerial Decree and Ministerial Regulation to facilitate prompt formalisation of the final arrangements to be agreed on on Friday. Pertinent preliminary calculations will also be concluded by Friday in support of the advices to be presented to the Council of Ministers during the meeting.

Details on the formalisation and execution of payments will be provided to all eligible Justice workers, following the formalisation of decisions taken by the COM.

“I think the Council of Ministers has shown that we really want this situation to be resolved. We understand the frustration of the staff. It’s not that persons are not willing or don’t want to, but it is a case that proper channels have to be followed. We are doing our utmost best,” Richardson said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/payments-to-justice-workers-to-be-formalised-by-council-of-ministers