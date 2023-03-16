PDB still biggest party but likely to stay in opposition | THE DAILY HERALD

KRALENDIJK–Partido Demokratiko Boneriano (PDB) got close to 40% of the vote to remain the biggest party in Bonaire’s Island Council elections on Wednesday. Union Patriotiko Boneriano (UPB) came in second and its current governing partner Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) third.

However, indications are that PDB with 4,004 votes and UPB with 2,902 each captured three seats based on the residual seat system, while MPB with 2,038 earned two. If so the incumbent UPB/MPB coalition is likely to stay in office.

The official seat division will be announced today, Thursday.

Newcomer M21 earned its first seat, while both Union pa Pueblo and Lista Suzy Thode fell short. The turnout was 64.4%, compared to 62.6 % four years ago.

PDB was also the biggest party in the Electoral College election. The turnout there was 60.2%.

