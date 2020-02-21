PDG makes donation to the Skills competition winners | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Samir Stokkels, PDG representatives, Jahmarli Lake and Gweldo Fontaine.

PHILIPSBURG–PDG Restaurant Supplies donates special work shoes to the three Sundial Hospitality students who will represent the Leeward Islands at the Skills Competition finals in the Netherlands in March.

The students Jahmarli Lake, Samir Stokkels and Gweldo Fontaine were the overall winners of the Regional Skills Competition for St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius held on January 17.

For the competition in the Netherlands, students are required to wear professional gear. This is where PDG helped the students by providing them with the main requirement for hospitality students in the competition – work shoes for hospitality professionals.

PDG representative Mario Plomer said he was happy to be able to contribute to the students’ success and encouraged them to make St. Maarten proud.

The students along with three carpentry students from Bonaire will form the Caribbean Kings team for the competition.

Over 1,000 students from both secondary and tertiary vocational schools will compete in various high-level assignments in their specific vocational area. The Sundial students will compete against 12 other hospitality teams.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pdg-makes-donation-to-the-skills-competition-winners