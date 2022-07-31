Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A pedestrian crossing Welfare Road in Cole Bay, near Tropicana Casino, around 7:00pm Sunday was hit by a vehicle. The man was fatally injured.



A few hours later, the police spokesperson announced that the victim had died at St. Maarten Medical Center.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed. The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM communications department said the Traffic Department was still investigating the scene and that no further details were available.

It is not known whether the victim was a tourist or a local resident of St. Maarten

