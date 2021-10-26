Pedestrian seriously hurt by allegedly reckless biker | THE DAILY HERALD

The white car had stopped to give the pedestrian the opportunity to cross the street.

PHILIPSBURG–A 48-year-old St. Maarten resident was taken on a medical emergency flight to a hospital in Panama after he was hit by a reportedly speeding scooter on Monday October 18, around 8:00am. The victim was a pedestrian who was on his way to his job.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM did not release information to the media until yesterday. KPSM has not disclosed if the man who caused the accident has been arrested for speeding and reckless endangerment, and if his scooter met the technical requirements based on the Traffic Ordinance.

The family received no updates from police about the investigation in the past week, the daughter of the victim told The Daily Herald.

The accident took place on A.J.C Brouwers Road, opposite ACE hardware store – employer of the victim. In a press release, police stated the preliminary investigation showed that a car driver gave a pedestrian an opportunity to cross the road. Meanwhile a scooter rider coming from the Churchill roundabout overtook several vehicles on the same road as he headed in the direction of Cole Bay.

The scooter rider hit into the pedestrian. The man sustained severe injuries to his body and face. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to St Maarten Medical Center.

Due to the severity of his injury, the victim had to be airlifted to Panama.

The scooter rider not only hit the pedestrian but also struck a car. He fell off his scooter a couple of meters further up the road. The culprit also sustained injuries and was taken to SMMC for further treatment.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pedestrian-seriously-hurt-by-allegedly-reckless-biker