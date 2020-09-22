Pension Fund bought Plaza | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–General Pension Fund Curaçao APC announced that it had bought Plaza Hotel in Punda, putting an end to all speculation after Thursday’s auction. The highest bidder was financial expert Edgard Lotman, as it now appears on behalf of APC.

APC director Eveline Kruithof-Bor was also present. “The Plaza Hotel is a great asset in our city centre, which is part of the fund’s domestic investment portfolio. APC strives for a development that preserves the character of the UNESCO World Heritage List, but also adds value to the product Willemstad, Curaçao, and that ultimately contributes to the local economy,” the fund said in a public statement.

Despite the difficult times and challenges the Dutch Caribbean country is currently experiencing, APC says it has confidence in the economy and hopes to make a positive contribution with the purchase and development of the complex. They hope this also convinces other investors.

