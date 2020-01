Clad in her party’s colours, People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell (right) was out early to cast her ballot in today’s Parliamentary election. She encourages all eligible voters to come out and exercise their democratic right to vote.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93860-people-s-progressive-alliance-ppa-leader-gracita-arrindell-casts-her-ballot