Peridot Foundation shines light on ‘violence against women’ campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Peridot Foundation founder Gracita Arrindell and welder Dean Splatter who makes the yearly decoration structures.

PHILIPSBURG–Peridot Foundation founder Gracita Arrindell commends the community for their support in bringing much-needed awareness to the issue of violence against women and children; “It is never too late, neither too dark to shed light.”

November 25 to December 10 was the official observance of “16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women,” Arrindell said in a press release on Tuesday.

She said it had been very encouraging to see several civic organisations observe this international United Nations-sanctioned awareness campaign, including some Members of Parliament who proposed amended draft legislation to combat violence against women and children and the effects of rape.

The sixteen-day awareness campaigns are officially over. “However, the fight must continue until women and children feel and are safe in their homes, schools, workplaces and in our communities,” Arrindell said. “The 2019 theme chosen by the United Nations ‘Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against Rape’ remains current in every society, including ours.

“Increasing awareness in all shapes and forms, no matter how small, goes a long way in keeping the light on the effects of rape on a person and the results thereof on a society in general. Prevention is key in our joint effort to rid our communities of such de-human acts.”

Arrindell said it is well recorded that an increase in substance abuse and violence occurs during festivities, holidays, or in the aftermath of extreme crisis (e.g. natural disasters such as hurricanes).

“The increase of addictions in several forms is becoming alarming. Substance abuse usually turns into mental and physical abuse. Our society has become a complex society, which is in dire need of a joint public- and private-sector structural long-term vision approach to eradicate violence from a preventative angle,” she said.

“For this reason, it is necessary to have funds available to establish a research and development (R&D) institution that will provide the necessary data for a targeted successful prevention and treatment approach to substance abuse, mental health illness and relational violence.

“We are grateful to several persons and good corporate citizens in St. Maarten who over the years continue to support our yearly efforts to keep the lights shining on the Church Hill roundabout especially during the end-of-the-year holiday season.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out especially to GB Energy Texaco St. Maarten representative Rosanna Grullon for the company’s superb support to the cause of Peridot Foundation, Minister Christopher Wever and staff of the Ministry of [Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure – Ed.] VROMI, the Police Force, especially the Traffic Department, A&A Supply, Dean Splatt, the electrician Vincent Mitchell and other good Samaritans past and present,” Arrindell said.

She said the theme “Guarding Loved Ones You May Lose” continues to remind the foundation that the protection of women and children from abuse must be a joint effort for their mission to be successful.

“Because of your support this year we once again are able to bring much-needed brightness and lights to enlighten our community spirit during this 2019 holiday season,” she said. “Peridot Foundation wishes everyone a safe turn of the old year as together we usher in the beginning of another decade with a New Year 2020, a new era of peace, hope and less violence in our society if everyone respects the dignity of their fellow human being, especially, the life and dignity of women and girls.”

