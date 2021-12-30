Persistent Misbehaviour | THE DAILY HERALD

There may be a regulation in place banning vehicles from Boardwalk Boulevard, but it does not seem to touch this part of the beachfront walkway.

Motorists and scooter riders continue to flaunt the regulation with no consequence. Without the constant present of police patrols or extraordinary police officers to issue fines, this behaviour continues unabated. It is occurrences such as these that make the country appear as though there is no law or social control.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/persistent-misbehaviour