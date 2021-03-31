Persons from ABC islands must present PCR and antigen test starting Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek says all persons travelling from Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao (ABC islands) will have to perform an antigen test 24 hours prior to their arrival in St. Maarten starting this Saturday.

Panneflek said he made the decision to implement this new protocol after taking note of the ongoing and increasing coronavirus COVID-19 situation on those islands. This was announced during the virtual live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, March 23, the ABC islands were categorised as “High Risk” by the Ministry of VSA. According to the minister, all travellers originating from a country that is considered high risk are required to present a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed within 72 hours prior to departure to St. Maarten.

In addition to this, the minister said that persons coming from the ABC islands will be required to perform an antigen test 24 hours prior to departure to St. Maarten. He further encouraged persons to perform a PCR test 24 hours prior to travelling to St. Maarten.

He assured that arrangements have been made in Curaçao to ensure that proper testing can take place for all persons travelling to St. Maarten. “We have made sure that the possibility exists in Curaçao…[where – Ed.] you can do both of these tests within the time frame that is set,” said Panneflek.

In closing, the minister assured that all travellers are welcome however, urged those originating from the ABC islands to put off their travels to St. Maarten unless it is deemed essential. “In better times, you all can come enjoy St. Maarten, but for right now if it is not essential for you to be here, for instance for vacation, please postpone it and come at a later date when the situation both in the ABC islands and by us is much better to deal with that situation,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/persons-from-abc-islands-must-present-pcr-and-antigen-test-starting-saturday