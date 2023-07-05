Petition against killing of strays | THE DAILY HERALD

The presentation to Prime Minister Pisas.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao’s collaborating animal welfare organisations presented a petition to Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas on Tuesday, urging him to prevent the mass killing of stray animals.

Following a recent call by “Stichting Dierenbescherming” (Animal Protection Foundation) to recruit dog catchers, the Dutch House of Animals initiated a petition. Along with various local foundations, they have been advocating for animal welfare in Curaçao for years.

“Dierenbescherming” previously stated that they were forced to capture and euthanise stray animals due to a lack of shelter space. However, animal welfare groups argue that killing these animals is legally prohibited and counterproductive.

Rescue Paws Curaçao, Dierenhulp Curaçao, Feed Friends Foundation, DOG Foundation, TES Foundation and Kitten Rescue Curaçao have joined the initiative. They have long been advocating for the TNRC method of Trap (capture), Neuter (spay/neuter), Return (release) and Care (provide care).

According to them, this is the only way to effectively manage the stray dog and cat population.

The petition had gathered over 12,360 signatures and was also submitted to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament in The Hague, where faction members of the Animal Party, VVD, Green Left, PVV and SP accepted it and expressed their support. The text calls for an end to the killing of stray dogs and cats in Curaçao and urges compliance with the law.

Support from Dutch Members of Parliament.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/petition-against-killing-of-strays