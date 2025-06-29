Pets at the gate: airport welcomes adoptable dogs | THE DAILY HERALD

Passengers passing through the airport had the chance to meet friendly, adoptable dogs and learn about SXM Paws’ mission.





SIMPSON BAY–Travellers at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) were greeted with wagging tails and heart-warming encounters over the weekend as adoptable dogs made a special appearance in the terminal. The new programme blends tourism with compassion.

The initiative marks the launch of a new partnership between the airport’s operating company PJIAE and local animal rescue foundation SXM Paws, aimed at promoting animal welfare while engaging visitors in a unique and memorable way.

Passengers passing through the airport had the chance to meet friendly, adoptable dogs, learn about SXM Paws’ mission, and sign up to foster a dog during their vacation. Whether adopting for the weekend or simply spending time with the animals, travellers were offered a meaningful connection to the island community.

“This partnership is more than just adorable — it’s impactful,” said a PJIAE spokesperson. “It reflects our commitment to community engagement, social responsibility, and creating memorable travel experiences that matter.”

The new programme aims to raise awareness for stray animals and support SXM Paws' ongoing efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home dogs across the island. Future visits from SXM Paws are expected to become a regular feature at the airport, bringing joy to passengers while helping animals find their forever homes.

Visitors interested in adopting or supporting the organization can learn more by visiting www.sxmpaws.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pets-at-the-gate-airport-welcomes-adoptable-dogs