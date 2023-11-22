PFP submits ‘gold standard’  list of 10 candidates | THE DAILY HERALD

Party for Progress (PFP) on Wednesday submitted a list of 10 candidates to contest the January 11, 2024 Parliamentary elections.
thumbnail 20231122 091413It was the first party to submit its list on Nomination Day (Postulation Day).
The party marched to the beats of drums from the Clem Labega Square to the Parliament Building where its list was submitted to Chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling around 9:00am.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pfp-submits-gold-standard-list-of-10-candidates

