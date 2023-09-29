…PHILIPPE BARELY MOVING… | THE DAILY HERALD

…EXPECTED TO DRIFT AROUND EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS THROUGH THE WEEKEND…

Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 25

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172023

1100 AM AST Fri Sep 29 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…18.3N 55.3W

ABOUT 510 MI…825 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WSW OR 245 DEGREES AT 2 MPH…4 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1003 MB…29.62 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 55.3 West. Philippe is moving very slowly toward the west-southwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday night. A gradual turn toward the west and northwest is forecast Sunday and Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philippe-barely-moving