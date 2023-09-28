..PHILIPPE FORECAST TO MOVE SLOWLY AND REMAIN EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 21

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172023

1100 AM AST Thu Sep 28 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…18.6N 54.6W

ABOUT 560 MI…895 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 2 MPH…4 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1002 MB…29.59 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 54.6 West. Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow westward or southwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None.

Forecaster Cangialosi/A Reinhart

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philippe-forecast-to-move-slowly-and-remain-east-of-the-northern-leeward-islands-during-the-next-few-days