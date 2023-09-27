…PHILIPPE SLIGHTLY STRONGER… | THE DAILY HERALD

…INTERESTS IN THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, AND PUERTO RICO SHOULD MONITOR ITS PROGRESS…

Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172023

1100 AM AST Wed Sep 27 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…17.5N 53.7W

ABOUT 620 MI…995 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…998 MB…29.47 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S and

British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress

of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 53.7 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a west-ward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast the next day or two, with slow weakening forecast this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

————-

RAINFALL: Philippe is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands,

the Virgin Islands, and eastern Puerto Rico Friday through Monday. Across western Puerto Rico, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. Heavy rainfall from Philippe may produce isolated urban and small stream flooding impacts.

Forecaster Kelly

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philippe-slightly-stronger