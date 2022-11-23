Philipsburg Becomes Maagical to be held on December 17, 18 | THE DAILY HERALD

Children really enjoyed the first edition of “Philipsburg Becomes Maagical”.PHILIPSBURG–On Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, Xtratight Entertainment will present “Philipsburg Becomes Maagical” and create an atmosphere of jollification and good cheer for all to enjoy.

The second annual event is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

Director of Xtratight Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming said his group is excited to once again create a magical atmosphere in Philipsburg for young and old alike. He said giving back to the country in this way remains a passion of his and based on the response from the general public the first time around, making the event an annual one was a foregone conclusion.

“The happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more. We are extremely happy to be able to afford these opportunities to our local vendors, entertainers and to do our part to help the economy,” said Fleming, adding that about 60 vendors are already signed on to the event.

“Philipsburg Becomes Maagical” will give entrepreneurs, local vendors and entertainers the opportunity to display their talent and sell their products to the community.

Vending stalls will be adorned with Christmas décor, stores will remain open to the public, entertainment will be constant and the atmosphere will be electric. There will also be activities for the kids, Santa will be front and centre, themed surprises, entertainment and much more.

“Together, let’s make Philipsburg ‘Maagical’ again,” Fleming said.

Organising partners in “Philipsburg Becomes Maagical” are the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, GEBE, Kooyman, Quality Sweepers and Genesis Music Group.

Persons who want to be part of the event can still e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call (721) 522-9872.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philipsburg-becomes-maagical-to-be-held-on-december-17-18