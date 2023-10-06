Philipsburg centre closed for motorists on Police Day 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

Police Day 2023, October 10, marks the start of Police Week.





PHILIPSBURG–In connection with the celebration of Police Day 2023, on Tuesday, October 10, part of the centre of Philipsburg will be closed off to allow for a police parade and cultural procession.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI will put a temporary road closure in place from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Tuesday. During this time frame, a portion of Front Street, starting from the Courthouse area, will be inaccessible, along with Emmaplein, Voges Street, E.C. Richardson Street, and a segment of D.A. Peterson Street opposite the police station.

The celebration of Police Day 2023 includes a church service, parade and cultural procession featuring delegates from various countries commemorating Police Day on St. Maarten.

KPSM requests all road users to be mindful of these closure times and to plan for alternative routes accordingly. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and attentiveness when following the traffic diversions that will be in place.

“Thank you for your cooperation as we ensure the smooth execution of the celebration of Police Day 2023 and the safety of all residents and visitors in Philipsburg,” KPSM management said.

