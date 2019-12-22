Philipsburg Christmas lights up just in time for holidays | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The country’s capital came alive on Saturday night with the lighting of Front Street, Back Street and Boardwalk Boulevard in the spirit of Christmas.

Adding to this festive display of Christmas lights, the Boardwalk Christmas Festival will take place December 23-31. It is expected to “provide a space for vendors to display local foods, arts and crafts, Christmas pastries and home liqueurs, to name a few,” said the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Sunday.

Government’s Department of Culture, FunTopia, MixMaster Crew and Port St. Maarten will come together to carry out the festival.

“This is statistically the ‘peak’ of the holiday season with four to five [cruise – Ed.] ships expected during the chosen dates, and seven on January 1, 2020. There will be three vending dates: December 23, 24 and 31, where our culture will be on full display. These vendors and local entertainers will be placed strategically along the boardwalk, while free food-tasting will be provided to introduce visitors to our local Christmas goodies.

“Our tourism market is more than just sea, sand, and sun – as many visitors (and residents alike) are seeking cultural activities more and more.

“New Year’s Eve will include performances by Sweet Pan Entertainment, MixMaster Pauly, Betty V, Connis Vanterpool and King Timo (as the headliner of the evening).

“Aiming to give an economic boost to Philipsburg, the hope of the Ministry of TEATT is to carry out this event annually, while enhancing the attractive nature that we have all grown to love and enjoy,” concluded the Ministry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93489-philipsburg-christmas-lights-up-just-in-time-for-holidays