Philipsburg Pharmacy relocates to more spacious location in former SZV building | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Philipsburg Pharmacy has officially opened the doors to its new, spacious location in the former Social and Health Insurances SZV building on Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill Road).

The opening, held on Sunday, marked what the Pharmacy sees as a significant milestone not only for the business but also for the community it serves.

Pharmacist and owner Joris de Groot expressed deep gratitude during the opening ceremony, reflecting on the journey that led to the occasion. He said the relocation is not just a career milestone, but the realisation of a dream that began 17 years ago under the mentorship of pharmacist Dick Luttekes. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Dirk [Dick Luttekes – Ed.] for giving me the opportunity to take over the pharmacies and for his support along the way,” De Groot said. He said the new building symbolises growth, dedication, and a continued commitment to serving the community.

De Groot shared his excitement about the future of the pharmacy, revealing that ProPhysio, led by Bas Hoendervangers, has already established a presence in the building. He also highlighted the pharmacy’s plans to expand services, integrate advanced technology to improve efficiency and customer experience, and continue its vital role as a trusted healthcare partner. “I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to all that we will achieve together,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina attended the opening and spoke about the significance of the event, recognising that the opening of the new location goes beyond just a physical expansion. “It is an absolute honour to stand before you today as we celebrate not just the opening of a building but the expansion of a vision – one rooted in service, well-being, and community care,” Mercelina said.

He described the launch of Philipsburg Pharmacy’s new location as a testament to the resilience and dedication of local entrepreneurs. “This new facility represents more than just progress – it embodies the unwavering dedication to the health and wellness of our citizens,” he said.

He also underscored the broader impact of healthcare accessibility on the community, saying, “Health is not just about prescriptions; it is about prevention, education, and accessibility. It is about ensuring that every individual – young or elderly – has the resources they need to lead healthier lives.” Mercelina further emphasised that in St. Maarten, “healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”

He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the important role of the pharmacy team, including pharmacists, technicians, and healthcare professionals, who provide invaluable support to the community. “Your role in our society is irreplaceable, and today, we applaud you,” he said.

Mercelina concluded his remarks by highlighting the economic importance of local businesses. “This opening also signifies economic growth and stability – a commitment to local investment, job creation, and business sustainability,” he said.

During his remarks, De Groot recognised those who had supported him throughout the transition. “To my incredible pharmacy team – your dedication and passion for helping patients every day is truly inspiring. I am grateful to work alongside such outstanding professionals,” he said.

He also expressed thanked Chris Ennema for his tireless work on the relocation project. “This move wouldn’t have been possible without your countless hours of hard work, day and night,” De Groot said.

He further acknowledged the unwavering support of his best friend, Koen van Kemenade, who provided constant encouragement and positivity. “You have been a constant source of encouragement and positivity,” he said.

De Groot also thanked his father, who played a crucial role as both architect and trusted advisor during the construction process. “Your expertise and guidance have been invaluable,” he said. He also thanked his wife Jodi for her steadfast support throughout the journey, as well as their children for their unwavering love and encouragement.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug was also present at the opening.

