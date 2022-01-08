Philipsburg police station closed tonight | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG – The police station in Philipsburg will not be accesible to the general public from 9:00 pm on Saturday, January 8 until 7:00am on Sunday, January 9. The station will be closed for decontamination purposes, released its spokesperson.

In case of emergencies, the telephone number 911 will still be operational. All police officers will be operating from the police station in Simpson Bay during this time period.

