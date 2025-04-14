Philipsburg Promotional Board marks 10th anniversary with focus on revitalising capital | THE DAILY HERALD

The PPB Board.

~ To launch ‘Philipsburg Uptown Alive’ prog. ~

PHILIPSBURG–As the Philipsburg Promotional Board (PPB) approaches its tenth anniversary, the group is reinforcing its commitment to having the heart of the country’s capital Philipsburg revitalised.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, PPB is preparing to launch its “Philipsburg Uptown Alive” initiative, which will involve several beautification projects in collaboration with local stakeholders. This initiative promises to be another step in bringing back nightlife and ensuring that Philipsburg thrives as a vibrant capital well into the future.

Over the last decade, PPB has been a driving force advocating for initiatives aimed at transforming Philipsburg into a modern, vibrant capital that serves both residents and visitors.

In reflecting on its journey, PPB said it has worked tirelessly to engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including merchants, restaurant owners, taxi associations, and local residents. The goal, as outlined by the board, is clear: “to have Philipsburg revitalised into a modern, vibrant capital that meets the needs and expectations of both visitors and residents.”

Over the years, PPB said it has remained dedicated to raising awareness through various channels, such as radio, television, and the press. Additionally, the board has held numerous meetings with government ministers, stakeholders, and community members. The main issues that have been tackled include cleanliness, lighting, security, pedestrian safety, and the need for clear signage to guide and welcome visitors. These steps are seen as essential to creating a capital that is both safe and charming.

PPB’s strategic efforts have led to the creation of several ad hoc committees to tackle pressing issues. These committees have focused on garbage management and pedestrian-friendly improvements. Additionally, the board has mobilised clean-up campaigns and introduced projects like the “Adopt an Alley” initiative, festive Christmas lighting decorations, and the Philipsburg Business Survey. One of the most popular initiatives has been the “Alive Block Parties,” which have brought life to Philipsburg’s streets in the evenings.

The board’s efforts have been aimed at increasing foot traffic and to stimulate the local economy, both during the day and at night. PPB advocacy initiatives are to boost retail, improve parking, enhance hospitality, and regenerate the nightlife of Philipsburg. “Our ultimate aim has been to boost retail, improve parking, enhance hospitality, and regenerate nightlife, not only to increase economic turnover, but also to enrich the social fabric of Philipsburg,” said PPB representative Valentin Davis.

PPB advocacy work has been to create a capital where families, friends, and visitors can gather. By having Philipsburg positioned as a destination for residents and tourists alike, the board hopes for the creation of opportunities for sightseeing, leisure, cultural events, and recreational services. All these are to celebrate the unique and historic spirit of the capital.

PPB is still advocating for the appointment of a City Manager and the establishment of a Downtown Parking Authority. These initiatives are part of a broader vision to streamline convenience in the capital and to create a dynamic, accessible town centre that promotes both financial growth and social well-being.

In its 10th year, the PPB remains focused on its mission and is dedicated to working with the government and stakeholders to continue cultivating a thriving Philipsburg. “Together with the support of our community and partners, PPB is ready to usher in a new era of prosperity and revitalisation with TEATT, VROMI, and other ministries for our beloved capital, Philipsburg.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philipsburg-promotional-board-marks-10th-anniversary-with-focus-on-revitalising-capital