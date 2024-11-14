Philipsburg residents find deceased man in Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Coast Guard personnel, using a drone, located the body of a man showing no signs of life.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has launched an investigation into the discovery of a deceased man found floating in Great Bay early Wednesday morning. The body had been spotted by residents of Downtown Philipsburg.

At approximately 7:00am on November 13, Central Police Dispatch received a report from individuals near Down Street. Responding officers initially searched the area but were unable to locate the body in the water. The Coast Guard was subsequently called in to assist with the search.

After an extensive search, Coast Guard personnel, using a drone, located the body of man showing no signs of life. Detectives and the Forensic Department were notified and arrived at the scene to examine the body and gather evidence to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Currently, the cause of death remains unknown. Although no signs of foul play were observed, detectives are continuing their investigation to establish further details.

KPSM and the Coast Guard have extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/philipsburg-residents-find-deceased-man-in-great-bay