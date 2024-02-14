Pick-up truck lands on its side after hitting an electrical pole | THE DAILY HERALD

The driver of the overturned car was freed by fire fighters.

SUCKER GARDEN–The driver of a car got trapped on Wednesday morning after the vehicle overturned on its side. The accident occurred on St. James Drive near the former Car Wash on Sucker Garden Road.

Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM was alerted about the overturned vehicle around 9:20am on Wednesday. A police patrol, fire truck and ambulance rushed to the scene.

On arrival, the first responders discovered a blue pick-up truck had hit a wooden GEBE electrical pole. The driver had lost control of his vehicle while travelling from a side road of St. James Drive, leading to the accident.

Emergency personnel swiftly extracted the driver from the vehicle and administered first aid on-site. Subsequently, the driver was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center in Cay Hill for treatment of minor facial injuries.

In collaboration with the Fire Department and personnel from the electrical company, precautions were taken to secure the area and mitigate the safety risks posed by the damaged electrical pole.

The Traffic Department of KPSM has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police urge all motorists to exercise caution and comply with traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents in the future.

