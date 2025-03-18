Picture perfect | THE DAILY HERALD

A picture of ten baboons living in Rotterdam’s Blijdorp Zoo has been dubbed the ‘family photo of the year’ after the troop posed perfectly for keeper Lisa Schol.

The female gelada monkeys are holding their young, while the patriarch stands tall. The photo has generated the highest number of likes ever on the zoo’s social media platforms. The photo was taken last month, on a chilly morning when the troop were huddled together for warmth. “They were all looking in different directions until I squatted down, and all ten looked at me,” Schol said. “The family is not complete by the way, because two of the young ones were playing.” Geladas, also known as bleeding-heart baboons, live on high cliffs in Ethiopia.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/picture-perfect