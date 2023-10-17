Piece of Mullet Bay property near Cupecoy offered for sale | THE DAILY HERALD

MULLET BAY–A parcel of land between the Mullet Bay Towers and American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine is on offer for sale. A request for offers to purchase the 11,070 square metres of undeveloped land was published by BSZE lawyers on Monday.

The parcel adjacent to the Mullet Bay golf course represents 1.7% of the total Mullet Bay property owned by SunResorts. Attorney Pieter Soons of BSZE lawyers had a notice placed in the newspaper, inviting interested parties to submit an offer in writing to Soons as representative of the owner.

Whereas SunResorts requested the submission of offers, the company “explicitly and irrevocably reserves the right to cancel this process at any point of time and/or to not consider any offer made, for any reason or for no reason at all.”

SunResorts was managed by Hushang Ansary as statutory director for more than a quarter of a century, until the Court of First Instance on October 7, 2022, banned Ansary from taking any decisions related to SunResorts. Ennia Caribe Investments was ruled to be the lawful owner, holding 93.3% of the shares.

Ennia is under the guardianship of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), which wants to sell Mullet Bay to provide the insurer with much-needed capital. As Ennia was financially drained by Ansary, the future payment of pensions to 30,000 policyholders is at stake.

In the context of the restructuring of Ennia, CBCS, on behalf of Ennia Caribe Investments, dismissed Ansary as director of SunResorts and appointed new directors. Ansary filed summary proceedings last year to overturn his dismissal, but lost the lawsuit.

The court forbade Ansary, as well as Ralph Palm and Clarence Derby, to present themselves as statutory directors of SunResorts. While Ansary’s dismissal was ruled final, the court ordered Palm and Derby to deregister as statutory directors of Sun Resorts from the registry of the Chamber of Commerce in Philipsburg.

The two statutory directors were replaced by Miguel Alexander and Geomaly Martes, who must ensure that Ennia Caribe Investments can meet its financial obligations. SunResorts has only one asset: Mullet Bay.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/piece-of-mullet-bay-property-near-cupecoy-offered-for-sale