Pilot of first after-hour house doctor care to start at SMDC | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: SMDC Chief Operations Manager Joshua Djemadi, Dr. Danny Dennaoui of SMDC, VSA Minister Omar Ottley, SZV Director Glen Carty and SZV Chief Operations Officer Reginald Willemsberg.

SIMPSON BAY–Persons who are in need of urgent non-emergency medical attention after business hours will soon be able to receive care at St. Maarten Diagnostic Center (SMDC) in Simpson Bay thanks to the signing of a contract for the provision of Huisarten Post (HAP) services referred to as “house doctor care after hours.”

The introduction of the service is expected to alleviate the situation at the Emergency Room (ER) at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). It also means that persons will not be subjected to potential long waiting hours at the ER.

Present at the June 19 signing of the HAP contract were Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor SZV Omar Ottley; Social and Health Insurances SZV Director Glen Carty; SZV Chief Operations Officer Reginald Willemsberg; Dr. Danny Dennaoui of SMDC; and SMDC Chief Operations Manager Joshua Djemadi.

Currently patients do not have access to house doctor (HD) medical care after business hours. This has been a long-standing challenge for the community, it was stated in a press release. In a joint effort by the VSA Ministry and Social and Health Insurances SZV to bridge this gap, and continuously enhance the quality of health care provided to residents, a six-month pilot project with SMDC for HAP services will soon be launched.

SMDC is currently finalising the required documentation of the doctors who will be providing the HAP services; once this is completed the official start date will be announced, it was stated in a press release. Ottley said during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that parties are looking at possibly starting as of July 1, but noted that the official date will be announced.

HAP services will include primary care (diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses), small procedures including but not limited to nebulising asthma patients, wound care (stitches and ingrown nail removal) and prescribed medication for a maximum of three days. The HAP Services pilot project will operate from 6:00pm to 12:00am.

SZV insured are urged to ensure that their medical insurance status is valid in their MySZV portal via

www.szv.sx, as this will be an additional benefit for the SZV insured. Persons who are privately insured or uninsured will also be able to make use of this service in accordance with their insurance policies, or can pay out of pocket.

SMDC will be the sole provider of HAP services for all persons in need of after-hours medical care that is not an ER case. SMDC will only provide services to patients who need care that cannot wait until the next day. “The care provided will be communicated openly and timely with the patient’s registered house doctor. SMDC will not operate as a replacement of patients’ house doctors,” it was stated in the release. During the pilot project, a workgroup consisting of representatives of VSA, SZV, SMDC, house doctors and SMMC will be established to monitor the project and to collect data.

The workgroup will be able to provide recommendations for future decision-making on the development of HAP services and the overall improvement of the health care system in the country.

“SZV anticipates that the HAP services will greatly contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the general access to health care services,” it was stated in the release.

SMDC official Dr. Danny Dennaoui said the service will improve the quality of care in St. Maarten.

“I am proud to be able to reach this milestone in the development of our health care system,” said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pilot-of-first-after-hour-house-doctor-care-to-start-at-smdc