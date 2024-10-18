Pink hike held for Breast Cancer Awareness Month | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the hikers going up the trail.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation held a “pink hike” last Saturday morning for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Several attendees wore pink as a sign of solidarity. Attendees, comprising foundation members and the public, met at Zeelandia and the hike’s route traversed the Gilboa area.

Hikers going through some thick foliage along the trail.

Some of the hikers taking in the view at the end of a long walk.

The foundation said the hikers had a fun time and enjoyed the sites along the trail. The foundation also thanked those who participated in the pink hike.

The foundation’s month of activities continues with a formal gala dinner at Breeze Restaurant on the premises of Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort. The event, a collaboration between the resort and the foundation, takes place this Saturday from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

