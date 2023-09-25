Pink Parade on Friday to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month | THE DAILY HERALD

Generation New Status Drum Band participating in the Pink Parade.

PHILIPSBURG–The annual Pink Parade is set to return on Friday, September 29, and is calling on the entire community to be creatively pink.

The Pink Parade, which began in 2010, was cancelled for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the island’s lockdown policies and measures.

Organised by Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, the event aims to encourage the cooperation of the community, organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and schools to wear pink and participate in the annual Pink Parade. The foundation’s presidents, Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt, welcome the participation of organisations in the Pink Parade with their banners or flags. Participants are encouraged to represent their group, school, organisation, or business as creatively as possible, but they must wear only pink.

Businesses are required to pay a participation fee, while non-profit organisations, groups and schools can participate free of charge. The foundations are urging everyone to register to be part of the parade to ensure that it runs smoothly. Groups and organisations will be assigned their number and placement in the parade on a first-come, first-served basis by the parade coordinator.

The parade will start at 4:30pm, with participants gathering at the University of St. Martin (USM) at 3:30pm. The march will start at USM, turn right onto Walter Nisbeth Road, left to Long Wall Road, Front Street, left onto Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard, left on Walter Nisbeth Road to University of St. Martin. Participants will be accompanied by brass and drum bands.

The Pink Parade is in recognition of those who have lost their lives to breast cancer, those who have survived it, and those who are still engaged in the struggle against it. It is important that these individuals know that the thoughts and prayers of the island are with them while they strive to beat this disease, the foundations noted. The Pink Parade also raises awareness to encourage people to get checked, as early detection is the best prevention.

To ensure that everyone stays hydrated, NAGICO Insurances will provide various water stops along the parade route and will offer goodies along the way. Participants are encouraged to also carry an extra bottle of water to stay hydrated.

Positive and Elektralyets Foundations have also launched a Pink T-shirt drive, requesting the community to support the drive and be part of "PINK FRIDAYS" where each Friday in October people wear their pink T-shirts. The Pink T-shirt drive is a two-part concept where businesses, organisations, and individuals may purchase T-shirts with "Love the Tatas Check'em" design on the front of the T-shirt. The drive will also serve as a creative fundraiser for the foundations. To order your pink T-shirts contact Elektra via 721-523-7418 or email

This October, breast cancer awareness activities include a balance of education, awareness, fundraising, physical activity, and opportunities for women to get a free clinical breast examination. Activities comprise a Pink Sunset Sail, Paint It Pink do-it-yourself workshop, Play for the Cure Still Beautiful Foundation, Pink Phit&Phabulous/walk challenge, Bikers for Boobs rally, Breast Cancer Awareness Support Group, Walk for the Cure, Full Moon Paddle and Women's Health Day screening, public service announcements on the radio, public and private group

information sessions, distribution of educational literature like shower guides and women's breast health handbook. There will also be several opportunities where women can get a free clinical breast examination offered by resident health care providers. For dates of activities and events check out the Positive and the Elektalyets Facebook Pages.

“By keeping breast cancer awareness campaigns engaging, interactive, creative and innovative we can connect and stimulate the community to be proactive with regards to getting checked and helping to reduce risk factors. Through various activities, events and information sessions we are striving to create a safe space where persons can talk openly about their breast health,” said Van der Waals-Wyatt.

The breast cancer awareness movement launched in 1998 by the Positive Foundation has collaborated with the Elektralyets Foundation for the last 15 years in the fight to save lives with their call to action for the community to get checked. Breast cancer does not discriminate.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundation presidents, expressed their gratitude to the business community, supporters, and volunteers for their continued support of the “Love the Tatas Check’em'' campaign in St. Maarten.

As the island continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation presidents emphasised the importance of timely action in preventing difficult situations. “We want to remind them that timely action can halt things from being truly difficult,” said Alphonso. “It is our responsibility to be positive in the fight to save our nation’s women and men by reminding them to be breast aware and providing them with the opportunities to get checked.”

For more information and registration for the Pink Parade and other breast cancer awareness events contact Shelly Alphonso at 721-580-9658 or email

; or Elektra at 721-523-7418 or email

