Pink Walk Parade draws large turnout | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in the Pink Walk Parade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Pink Walk Parade, a cooperation between Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation and the Statia Lions Club Health Committee, was held on Thursday.

Starting at the Hospitainer in Princess, the walk was led by the Bikers Girls on their motorcycles and scooters, who rode in support of the parade. Members of Cancer Awareness Foundation were present along with the president of Positive Foundation Shelly Alphonso.

The parade also featured the Seventh-Day Adventist Garfield Pathfinder Club’s drum band jamming along the parade route and afterwards on stage at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den. The drum band was led by Sidro Richardson. Many participants in the parade were decked out in pink in support of the fight against cancer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pink-walk-parade-draws-large-turnout