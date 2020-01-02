PJD2, SXM Daily News political debate on Jan. 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–PJD-2 Radio and SXM Daily News will be hosting a Political Debate on Sunday, January 5, “to introduce and present” the various party leaders, who will be contesting the snap parliamentary election on January 9.

The debate is intended to “allow the party leaders to give the public their party’s ideologies and views on the relevant issues,” it was stated in a press release.

Participating in the debate will be Melissa Gumbs from Party For Progress (PFP); Sarah Wescot-Williams from United Democrats (UD); Silveria Jacobs from National Alliance (NA); Rolando Brison from United People’s (UP) party; Wycliffe Smith from the St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP); Gracita Arrindell from the People Progressive Alliance (PPA) and Frans Richardson from the United St. Maarten Party (US Party).

The debate will be broadcast live via St. Maarten Cable TV channel 115 and www.stmaartenmediacenter.com as well as via Facebook.

The debate will be held at the Musical Institute Building on Back Street next to the alley leading to Cannegieter Street. Doors will open at 7:00pm and attendees should be seated by 7:30pm as the live broadcast will start promptly at 8:00pm and end at 11:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93704-pjd2-sxm-daily-news-political-debate-on-jan-5