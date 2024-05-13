PJIA adorned with banners for airport’s 80th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

The terminal building has been adorned with celebratory branding





To mark the Princess Juliana International Airport's (PJIA) 80th anniversary, the terminal building has been adorned with celebratory branding. Vibrant signage adorns the facade, welcoming passengers with a festive logo and visuals depicting the airport's evolution over the decades.

A highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be a royal ceremony honouring the renovated terminal building, scheduled for November 22, 2024. This momentous event will pay tribute to the airport’s illustrious history of global connectivity.

From its modest origins in 1944 to its current status as one of the Caribbean’s premier aviation hubs, PJIA has remained a symbol of progress and innovation in the region, airport management stated.

PJIA’s historical timeline reflects a journey of growth and resilience. It began on March 4, 1944, when Princess Juliana of Orange inaugurated an airbase, laying the foundation for the airport’s civilian operations. Twenty years later, on March 20, 1964, Former Dutch Minister Barend Biesheuvel officially opened Princess Juliana International Airport at its current location in Simpson Bay, marking a significant milestone in its development.

Fast forward to November 10, 2006, when Her Majesty Queen Beatrix of the Kingdom of the Netherlands unveiled the new terminal building, symbolizing the airport's expansion and modernization efforts.

However, the airport faced adversity on September 6, 2017, when Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, devastated its infrastructure. Despite the setback, the airport embarked on a journey of reconstruction, starting with the signing of a significant loan agreement with the World Bank/EIB in January 2020. In July 2021, Ballast Nedam International Project secured the contract for the reconstruction project, with efforts officially commencing in September 2021 with the demolition of the upper floor departure area.

The airport’s resilience was further demonstrated on February 6, 2023, when His Majesty King Willem Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima, and Princess Amalia visited PJIA as part of Princess Amalia’s introduction to the Caribbean.

The culmination of these efforts was marked by significant milestones, including the soft opening of the new departure hall on November 15, 2023, and the official opening on January 12, 2024. Further enhancements followed, such as the unveiling of the brand-new check-in area for Winair passengers on January 22, 2024, and for all airlines on February 12, 2024. Reconstruction efforts continued into March 2024, with the initiation of Phase III: the reconstruction of the upgraded Arrival Hall by Ballast Nedam, reflecting the airport’s commitment to ongoing improvement and resilience.

