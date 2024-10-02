PJIA announces the opening of new arrival hall and baggage reclaim area | THE DAILY HERALD

Ballast Nedam International Projects will officially present the new arrival hall on October 7.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is set to achieve a major milestone in its redevelopment. On Monday, October 7, Ballast Nedam International Projects will officially hand over the newly-completed arrival hall and baggage reclaim area, marking significant progress towards the opening of the airport’s state-of-the-art terminal building.

Following the handover, airport staff will make final preparations for the hall’s opening, including thorough cleaning and setting up key services such as Customs, Immigration, and baggage handling.

The new arrival hall is scheduled to welcome its first passengers on October 15, replacing the temporary arrival facility tent that has been in use during construction.

In recognition of the successful completion of this phase, PJIA will host a grand reopening ceremony for the terminal building on November 14, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The new arrival hall features enhanced baggage-handling systems designed for faster and more efficient luggage retrieval. Streamlined Immigration and Customs processes will help reduce waiting times, while upgraded passenger facilities aim to provide a more comfortable and seamless arrival experience for all travellers.

Despite the ongoing redevelopment, airport operations have remained unaffected, ensuring smooth travel for passengers. In 2024, the airport is projected to handle 1.5 million passengers and 54,000 aircraft movements.

PJIA operating company PJIAE’s Commercial Director Michiel Parent said, “In less than a month, all passengers will enjoy the new arrival hall. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s achievements and look forward to the grand opening in November.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjia-announces-the-opening-of-new-arrival-hall-and-baggage-reclaim-area