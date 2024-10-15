PJIA arrival hall reopening postponed to October 18 | THE DAILY HERALD

Outgoing Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis (second from left) inspects the new arrival hall in the company of airport management.

SIMPSON BAY–The much-anticipated reopening of Princess Juliana International Airport’s (PJIA) new arrival hall has been postponed by three days. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, the final phase of the reopening is now set for Friday, October 18, 2024.

The delay allows for additional testing and fine-tuning of the airport's entry system, which integrates the latest technology. Officials emphasize that the priority is to ensure passengers experience a smooth and efficient arrival process. Minor adjustments may still be made after the launch, but the airport and Immigration Department are confident in a seamless start.

The reopening is the result of extensive collaboration between the Ministry of Justice's Immigration and Border Protection Services, SXM Airport, the Ministry of TEATT, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, and contractors Vision Box, Gamma IT Aruba, and BNIP.

With the new hall fully equipped with cutting-edge border control systems, both residents and visitors can expect an enhanced arrival experience, management of PJIA said. “We express gratitude to the dedicated teams who made this milestone possible and look forward to welcoming passengers on October 18.”

