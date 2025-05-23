PJIA management opens terminal for first-ever public shopping experience | THE DAILY HERALD

Vendors will feature exclusive summer-themed promotions, with PJIA waiving concessionaire fees for the night.





SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will host its inaugural PJIA Shopping Experience on Friday, May 30, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, welcoming the public into its newly-completed terminal for a festive evening of shopping, entertainment and community connection.

For one night only, residents and visitors will have rare access to the airport’s interior without a boarding pass, allowing them to explore a variety of duty-free shops, restaurants and special retail promotions typically reserved for travellers. The event offers the public a unique chance to rediscover PJIA from the inside, in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

As part of its commitment to inclusion, PJIA is also extending a warm welcome to 22 senior citizens from White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, as well as 20 foster children, ensuring that the celebration is shared with all corners of the community.

Participating vendors will feature exclusive summer-themed promotions. To make the evening even more rewarding, PJIA will waive concessionaire fees for the night, enabling retailers to offer additional savings to shoppers.

The event will include live entertainment, a raffle with exciting prizes, and a dedicated children’s area featuring face-painting and a bouncy castle.

Among the raffle prizes are airline tickets provided by Caribbean Airlines, Delta and United Airlines, with more expected, as well as hotel stays at Golden Rock Resort (St. Eustatius), Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Princess Heights Boutique Hotel.

Additional prizes include jewellery from Little Europe, Ballerina Jewelers and Gold Coin; electronics from Boolchand’s; and car rental vouchers from Dollar Thrifty St. Maarten, among others.

Those interested in attending must register via the official link at

https://tally.so/r/3xBx2k, which is also available on PJIA’s social media pages. A valid government-issued ID is required for entry, including for minors. Public parking will be free for all guests on the evening of the event.

More than just a shopping night, the PJIA Shopping Experience is a celebration of the airport’s connection to the people of St. Maarten, management of the airport’ s operating company PJIAE said.

Due to the enthusiastic response and strong community interest, the PJIA Shopping Experience is set to become a recurring event throughout the year, offering more opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the unique atmosphere of St. Maarten’s airport.

