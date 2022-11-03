PJIA participates in Dutch Caribbean brainstorm about the future of aviation | THE DAILY HERALD

The Pipistrel Velis Electro is the first certified electric aircraft in the world.



PHILIPSBURG–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), as one of the six Caribbean airports in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will participate in the first International Sustainable Air Transportation event – A Flight to the Future, an initiative of the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) to be held in Aruba November 6-11.

“We are excited to welcome both local and international attendees from the Dutch Caribbean islands, the Netherlands and the (Latin) America region to share knowledge and create dialogue on the future of aviation and on interisland connectivity in the Dutch Caribbean,” said Aruba Airport Authority N.V. chief executive officer (CEO) Joost Meijs as DCCA Chairman.

“We are honoured to be able to host this event in Aruba and are more than proud to have the first electric flights in the Caribbean with the Pipistrel Velis Electro performed during this week.”

The Pipistrel Velis Electro is the first certified electric aircraft in the world. Daily electric flight demonstrations will be performed at Aruba Airport during the entire event week.

The DCCA is a cooperation of all six Caribbean airports in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Its objective is to improve the general quality of each individual airport by facilitating mutual assistance and efficient exchange of information, transfer of knowledge and sharing of expertise, with the goal of achieving economies of scale.

DCCA aims to present future focused alternative air transportation options to improve interisland connectivity between the Dutch Caribbean islands. Speeches and presentations will be given during the event, panel discussions will be held and masterclasses will be provided. The knowledge shared during the week of the event will be different each day.

Sustainable aviation; focus on sustainable tourism; reality check, focusing on current research and investments; and working towards sustainable airport operations will be key themes.

Participants in the event include a wide variety of local and international stakeholders in the aviation and tourism industries of the Dutch Caribbean islands and the wider Latin America and Caribbean region. These include airport colleagues, airline CEOs, tourism authorities, civil aviation authorities, education partners, environment partners and persons representing entities that in one way or another will positively impact travel between the islands in the (near) future.

Free virtual registrations are still available for the event, which is set to be livestreamed via YouTube November 7-10. For more information on the event and the virtual registration, visit

www.dccaairports.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjia-participates-in-dutch-caribbean-brainstorm-about-the-future-of-aviation