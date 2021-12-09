PJIA project job fair next week Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Ballast Nedam International Projects, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Princes Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), will be hosting its first job fair for the refurbishment of PJIA on Saturday, December 18.

“We encourage all workers and subcontractors to come out and apply,” said Minister of VSA Omar Ottley in a press release on Thursday.

It is very important that persons walk with a valid ID, St. Maarten work and residence permit or have Dutch nationality. Applicants must also print their résumé and complete an application form on site.

“I am extremely happy to see that we are headed in the right direction of empowering our people, and preparing them for a brighter future. I would also like to thank Ballast Nedam International Projects for their cooperation and dedication towards job fairs, and job creation throughout this project.” Ottley concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjia-project-job-fair-next-week-saturday