PJIA welcomes low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines | THE DAILY HERALD

The plane getting its customary “baptism” shower from the airport fire department

SIMPSON BAY–Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines officially launched its first route network with non-stop flights to St. Maarten from Miami and Orlando, Florida, at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Saturday, July 10.

The air service will embark on weekly flights on Saturdays using an Airbus 320 with a seat capacity of 186. This venture serves as a part of Frontier’s growing network out of South Florida.

A delegation from the Dutch and French Ministries of Tourism, PJIA managing board and core representatives of St. Maarten Juliana Airport Handlers gathered to welcome the crews and passengers of the inaugural flights.

“Today marks another celebration for St. Maarten as we welcome two Frontier Airlines flights from Florida,” said Minister of Tourism Ludmila de Weever. “More than 300 passengers arrived from Miami and Orlando, Florida, on an affordable flight. We are forever grateful for all the hard work done by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the collective team at the airport, from management of [airport operating company – Ed.] PJIAE to the baggage handlers.”

Airport Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo is pleased to have Frontier Airlines as a new partner. “Miami has become such an increasingly important part of our route hub network and, as PJIAE N.V. continues to grow, along with the number of destinations we serve, it made perfect sense for our team and tourism stakeholders to also establish a connection out of Orlando.”

This is definitely a positive development for the tourism industry, stated St. Maarten Tourist Office Director May-Ling Chun. “With new gateways opening this gives an opportunity for destination St. Maarten to be able to target new areas in Florida as well as other surrounding regions in the US.”

Frontier Airlines International Sales Manager Alfredo Gonzalez said, “This is an exciting day! Starting a new route is always exciting, but starting a route to an island as beautiful and diverse as St. Maarten is just amazing. What Frontier Airlines tries to do is connect people from both directions who want to see their friends and relatives. We want to see people getting on these flights with low fares done right with the greenest airline in America.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjia-welcomes-low-fare-carrier-frontier-airlines