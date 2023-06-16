PJIAE Empowers Managers with new Mediation Techniques | THE DAILY HERALD

Airport managers that participated in the workshop, equipping them with practical mediation skills

SIMPSON BAY–With a focus on employee growth and fostering a harmonious and positive work environment, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) recently organised a two-day workshop on mediation techniques in collaboration with The Lime Tree Mediation & Training. This event provided managers with practical skills to resolve conflicts effectively.

Human Resources professionals that participated in the Masterclass Mediation

Recognizing the challenges that come with managing a diverse workforce, the workshop focused on equipping managers with practical mediation skills, management of the airport said. The training was facilitated by The Lime Tree Mediation & Training, renowned for its expertise in alternative dispute resolution, participants engaged in interactive discussions, role plays and practical exercises to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as managers embraced the workshop’s content and its potential to bring positive change, executives at the airport noted. “Participants acquired effective communication skills, empowering them to address conflicts with confidence and professionalism. The workshop aimed to foster a harmonious and collaborative work environment.”

As PJIAE continues to evolve and expand, their investment in employees’ development remains a top priority, management said. “The mediation techniques workshop stands as a testament to the proactive approach in fostering positive work environments and equipping managers with the skills required to excel in their roles. By investing in the personal and professional growth of employees, PJIAE demonstrates its dedication to creating an environment where talents can thrive.”

In addition to the two-day workshop, PJIAE demonstrated its commitment to the local community by hosting a one-day Masterclass for Human Resources (HR) professionals on the island. This Masterclass was held on June 9, 2023, and served as an opportunity to share knowledge and expertise with the broader HR community, fostering professional development and enhancing HR practices on St. Maarten.

By extending the benefits of the workshop to local HR professionals, PJIAE showcased its dedication to giving back and strengthening collective knowledge and skills in the field, airport management stated. “The Masterclass provided a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration among HR professionals, further enriching the local business landscape.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjiae-empowers-managers-with-new-mediation-techniques