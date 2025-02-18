PJIAE hosts fourth annual runway run | THE DAILY HERALD

175 participants from the airport community joined the early morning fitness event.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) successfully hosted its fourth annual 2.3km Runway Run, with 175 participants from the airport community joining the early morning fitness event.

The Runway Run is part of PJIAE’s internal health program, promoting wellness and teamwork among employees and stakeholders. Representatives from airlines, ground handling agents, and service providers took part, emphasizing the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Sandy Offringa, Chair of the Runway Run Committee, welcomed participants with an inspiring message: “Today, we celebrate not only fitness but also teamwork and dedication. A healthy and active airport community enables us to perform at our best. Let’s enjoy the run and support one another.”

The run began at 5:30am, starting from the Maho side and stretching to the end of the runway at Simpson Bay. Scheduled before the airport’s operational hours, the event ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved. Following the run, PJIAE treated participants to a healthy breakfast as part of the post-event celebration.

PJIAE extended special thanks to the Rescue & Firefighting (RFF) and Operations departments for their support in making the event a success.

