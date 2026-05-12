PJIAE launches revamped website to enhance passenger experience | THE DAILY HERALD

The refreshed website reflects the airport’s role as a major regional gateway to the Caribbean.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport’s operating company PJIAE has launched a refreshed website aimed at providing passengers, visitors and stakeholders with a more modern, user-friendly and visually appealing digital platform.

The upgraded website forms part of the airport’s broader efforts to strengthen connectivity and improve the passenger experience both online and at the airport itself. Under PJIAE’s marketing tagline, “Surrounded by Water. Connected by Air,” the platform reflects the airport’s role as a major regional gateway to the Caribbean.

According to PJIAE, the redesigned website features improved navigation, updated content and enhanced visuals tailored to the needs of today’s travellers. Among the new additions is a dedicated airline page featuring direct airline contact information, along with an overview of surrounding islands accessible through St. Maarten.

The website also introduces a “Before You Fly” section designed to help passengers prepare for arrival and departure procedures. In addition, travellers and visitors can now access a complete overview of concessionaires operating throughout the airport.

PJIAE said the refreshed platform also includes an updated careers page highlighting employment opportunities within the airport organisation, direct links to both the Dutch and French-side tourism offices in the footer section, a new digital sponsorship request feature, and a dedicated section for airport events, updates and announcements.

The airport further announced that the website will now serve as PJIAE’s official digital communication platform. All official press releases, public statements, updates and announcements issued by the airport will be published directly on the site, providing the public and media with a centralised and reliable source of information.

Corporate Communications Officer Cassie Schoutens said the launch reflects months of collaborative work behind the scenes. “I am very happy and proud to see the launch of our refreshed website experience,” Schoutens stated. “Behind the scenes, I worked closely together with Andrei Rochester and our website developers to ensure that both the content and visuals reflect the experience and vision of PJIAE. We look forward to continuing to improve and expand our digital presence moving forward.”

The refreshed website can be accessed through www.sxmairport.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjiae-launches-revamped-website-to-enhance-passenger-experience