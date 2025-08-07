PJIAE’s 10.8% passenger hike prompts facility to expand security, to host job fair | THE DAILY HERALD

PJIA to expand its security team.





AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) recently recorded a 10.8% increase in passenger volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. In response to this steady growth, the airport is expanding its security team and will host a job fair on Saturday, August 9, 2025, to recruit new security officers.

The job fair will be held from 9:00am to 1:00pm in the airport’s check-in hall and is open to individuals interested in working in a dynamic, international environment focused on safety and service.

“As our passenger numbers rise, so does our responsibility. More officers mean we can be more vigilant and responsive, ensuring that everyone who passes through PJIA feels safe and respected,” said Emile Levons, Director of Security at PJIAE.

The airport says strengthening the security workforce is part of a broader strategy to maintain high safety standards, support local employment, and ensure smooth, secure operations as travel demand continues to climb.

The job fair will offer one-on-one sessions with PJIAE’s Human Resources team, provide insights into the role of security officers, explain available training and career growth opportunities, and accept on-site applications.

PJIAE said it is seeking motivated, trustworthy applicants who are flexible with work hours and committed to upholding the airport’s core values of safety, hospitality, and integrity. Interested candidates are advised to bring an updated resume, a valid photo ID, and any relevant certifications.

For more information, applicants can visit the airport’s official social media platforms.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pjiae-s-10-8-passenger-hike-prompts-facility-to-expand-security-to-host-job-fair