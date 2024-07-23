PKF expands in the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname, launches new website | THE DAILY HERALD

PKF founders

PHILIPSBURG–Consultancy, audit, tax and accounting firm PKF expanded its services in the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname as of July 1.

PKF Dutch Caribbean and Suriname will serve the communities of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, Saba and Suriname.

“PKF offers a wide range of services to assist you, whether you have an established business on these islands or in Suriname, are looking to invest, or grow your existing business in the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname,” the company said in a press release.

PKF team

Its services include advisory services (corporate finance services, transaction services, valuation business advisory services, risk advisory services) tax and corporate legal services (tax consulting services, international tax, dispute resolution, local taxes and levies, transfer pricing, corporate tax compliance) and financial statements services (assurance related services, compilation, accounting advisory services).

Respected and experienced financial professionals Edsel Lopez and Herbert van Elferen launched the PKF office in Aruba in July 2023, part of the globally-operating PKF network. It is a boutique-style office, small, but with creative and innovative ideas. PKF, formerly known as “Pannell Kerr Forster”, is a global network of legally independent firms, with 215 member firms operating under the PKF name in 151 countries across five continents.

“We are now expanding our reach in the region with the approval to represent PKF in the entire Dutch Caribbean and in Suriname, which means we will now offer our services beyond Aruba. This is something we are extremely pleased about,” said Managing Partner Edsel Lopez during the celebration of his office’s first anniversary.

As of today, Monday, July 22, PKF will launch its new, user-friendly website

www.pkf-dcsur.com, where persons can reach PKF with just one click. PKF urges everyone to visit its website and to follow PKF on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information, contact PKF Dutch Caribbean and Suriname at telephone number +297-290-0990 or via email at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pkf-expands-in-the-dutch-caribbean-and-suriname-launches-new-website