Plan for easier beach access for the elderly and disabled | THE DAILY HERALD

Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has embarked on a project which would grant elderly and disabled persons easy access to Great Bay beach.

VROMI Minister Egbert Doran stated that he aims to upgrade the infrastructure on the island in such a manner that it would accommodate persons who are physically challenged. According to the minister, this has had his attention even before taking office. It is obvious that the country’s infrastructure hardly caters to, for example, persons using wheelchairs, Doran said.



The minister noted that it is his firm belief that persons who are physically challenged should be able to easily commute around the island and enjoy our lovely beaches. Having access to the beach to “take a soak” or even only to “paddle your feet” in the sea water while listening to the sound of the waves, is enjoyable and therapeutic for many, he believes.



The Ministry of VROMI is currently working on a Terms of Reference (ToR) to make a pathway to the beach possible. This beach path will be constructed in such a way that it will give vehicles that transport elderly or disabled persons around the island, access to the shoreline, Doran said.



The path will include proper lighting so that persons will be able to participate in recreational beach activities even after the sun sets.



The ministry will be consulting with the Nature Foundation and other relevant stakeholders prior to the finalisation of the ToR.

