Planned cut | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Eustatius utility company STUCO will be carrying out a planned power outage 8:00am to 4:00pm today, Wednesday.

The cut in the supply of electricity will affect residences and businesses on John E. Mars Road, Concordiaweg, Weg naar Roots, Cornelis van Zanten Road and Theodore A.M. Pandt Road (Airport Road). The outage will allow STUCO to carry out upgrades to the electricity supply to the newly-built F.D. Roosevelt Airport. STUCO extended its apologies for any inconvenience this outage may cause to the public. The airport and control-tower reconstruction are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/planned-cut